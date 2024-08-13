Selangor distributes over 100,000 Jalur Gemilang to boost patriotic spirit

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is actively distributing over 100,000 Jalur Gemilang flags across the state to enliven the 2024 Jalur Gemilang Flying Campaign in conjunction with this year’s National Month celebrations.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the flags are being distributed through local authorities (PBT) and 56 community service centres.

“We hope that residents will display these flags, which will undoubtedly foster a greater sense of patriotism among the people, especially as we approach the national independence day celebration.

“The spirit of patriotism and love for our country transcends politics. Let us all celebrate this National Day with the proud display of our national flag,” he said during a media conference following the launch of a tuition programme at Dewan Raja Muda Musa here today.

In addition to the local authorities and state assemblyman’s community service centres, Amirudin suggested that all state-owned subsidiaries should also distribute Jalur Gemilang flags to their employees, encouraging them to display or exhibit them in offices and other appropriate locations.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, speaking at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign, urged all segments of society, including the private sector, to elevate the spirit of independence by prominently displaying the Jalur Gemilang at their residences and workplaces.

The Prime Minister also expressed his aspiration for all Malaysians to actively participate in this initiative, aligning with the theme of this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day - ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka.’