Senai Airport City attracts RM7.5 billion investments

JOHOR BAHRU: Senai Airport City Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of MMC Corporation Bhd (MMC), attracted RM7.5 billion in investments via 150 investors.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the investors include Wiwynn Technology Service Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Hershey, Mercedes-Benz, DHL, Dyson, FedEx, Haitian, Fiffy and Supermicro. They are offering 28,000 job opportunities.

“This proves that Johor can attract investors, with increased job opportunities and competitive wages awaiting Bangsa Johor. This will further improve the socio-economy of the local community besides stimulating sustainable economic activities for Johor.

“With the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) policy that will boost the state’s economic sector, I hope the results of this economic spillover will be felt by the entire Bangsar Johor and be able to improve the people’s living standards,“ he said on his Facebook page today.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz visited Wiwynn Technology Service’s factory. The cloud information technology (IT) infrastructure company recorded a profit of US$7.8 billion last year.

“Wiwynn Technology Service involves ​30 acres. The server rack integration factory is in the first phase. The second phase, the printed circuit board assembly server factory, is 81 per cent completed.

“Wiwynn Technology Service will offer up to 1,000 job opportunities by the end of this year, with almost 80 per cent of its workers being locals, especially from Johor,“ he said, adding that the company is located in Senai Airport City.