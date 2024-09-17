Senior citizen dies in Setiu crash

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A senior citizen was killed in an accident involving two cars at KM 45 near Sungai Tong, along Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu, earlier this morning.

Setiu district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris identified the victim as Saodah Man, 70, from Sungai Lalang, Kedah, who died at the scene due to severe injuries.

He said that the police received an emergency call at 4.32 am regarding a collision between a Perodua Bezza, in which the victim was travelling in, and a Honda City.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim’s vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old woman, was en route to Kemasik. It is believed that the driver lost control of the car, swerving into the opposite lane,” he said.

The car then collided with a Honda City driven by a 20-year-old man, who had two passengers. Saodah, seated in the front passenger seat, died on the spot.

Her remains were sent to the Setiu Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem, while others who were injured were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.

“Presently, we have yet to obtain complete details regarding the extent of the injuries sustained by the two drivers and three other passengers,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.