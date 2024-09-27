Septuagenarian loses RM291,200 to online job scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 71-year-old woman lost RM291,200 after falling victim to an online part-time job scam.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim, a trader from Kuala Terengganu, had been in contact with an acquaintance she met on Facebook on Aug 22.

He said the victim was offered a part-time job selling goods online, with a promise of a 15 per cent commission.

“The complainant had to provide upfront capital for the goods to be sold. The suspect promised that she would be reimbursed for the capital, along with the 15 per cent commission, within a month.

“Eager to boost her income, the victim followed the suspect’s instructions and made 14 payments from her savings to multiple bank accounts,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim became suspicious when the suspect demanded additional payments despite the promised commission not being paid.

“The victim lodged a police report yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said.