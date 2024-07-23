Seven-day remand for last suspect in Iskandar Puteri child abduction case

JOHOR BAHRU: The last individual detained in connection with the abduction of a six-year-old girl at a shopping centre in Iskandar Puteri last Saturday will be been remanded for seven days starting today.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Muhammad Fitri Mokhtar against the 31-year-old male suspect.

The suspect who was arrested at a budget hotel near Batang Kali, Selangor, at 4.45 am this morning, arrived at the Johor Bahru Court Complex at 3 pm this afternoon with handcuffs and under tight police escort.

He was seen wearing a Johor Bon Odori festival shirt, held at Eco Galleria, Iskandar Puteri.

Earlier, four suspects involved in the abduction case, aged between 28 and 55, were remanded for four days until this Friday.

The four suspects, comprising two local men and two women, were detained yesterday around Iskandar Puteri to assist in the investigation of the missing child case.