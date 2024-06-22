Sg Bakap Polls: Harapan Youth machinery needs to use hybrid approach to counter slander

NIBONG TEBAL: The Harapan Youth machinery has been urged to use a hybrid approach using both physical and virtual means to counter twisted narratives with facts throughout the campaigning period for the Sungai Bakap by-election that kicks off tomorrow.

Harapan Youth deputy chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition machinery needs to be a team that moves forward among the community to combat slander and baseless accusations that could weaken the people’s support and trust in the Unity Government.

“There are many issues that might be taken seriously or create confusion among the people, including cost of living issues and sensationalism, so we need to stress to each of our machineries that we are ready to communicate and respond well with local communities to explain related issues based on accurate numbers and facts.

“We also need to be active on social media to ward off any negative sentiments that are played up during the by-election. So we need to go out and be prepared for criticism and to tackle this twisted narrative well,” he told Bernama after attending a Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) football clinic here today.

Harapan Youth is comprised of PKR Youth Wing, the Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth Wing, AMANAH Youth and Women’s Youth Wings, UPKO Youth Wing and UPKO Young Generation Wing.

Adam Adli, who is also PKR Youth chief, said that party machinery in the PH-Barisan Nasional Unity Government will also move as a team to take back the state seat that PKR had won for three terms since 2008 before it fell into PAS’ hands during the state election last August.

The by-election was called following the death of Sungai Bakap assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

The Election Commission (EC) set July 6 as polling day with early voting on July 2, while nominations will take place tomorrow.