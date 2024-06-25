Sg Bakap polls: Unity gov’t parties gaining significant momentum in campaign - Zambry

GEORGE TOWN: Parties in the Unity Government are gaining significant momentum in the ongoing Sungai Bakap by-election campaign, with their machinery operating at its best, Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said.

Zambry said there is excellent spirit and cooperation between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH), with campaign efforts rooted in unity and collaboration.

BN component parties are also committed to working together and supporting the campaign of PH candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin to ensure a victory for the Unity Government, he said.

“Internal relations within BN are also at its best; this time, we haven’t heard any component party express reluctance to participate in the by-election efforts,” Zambry, who is Higher Education Minister, told reporters after a dialogue session with the Electrical and Electronics (E&E) Industry here today.

The Election Commission (EC) has designated a 14-day campaign period for the by-election. Nominations were held on June 22 and polling is on July 6.

Joohari will face Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate and Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief Abidin Ismail in a straight fight.

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

Meanwhile, Zambry, who is also the BN’s Sungai Bakap polls election director, said the coalition will continue to actively engage with voters, particularly fence-sitters, to address current issues.

“This campaign requires us to work diligently, to engage directly with the voters. For the undecided voters, we should try our best to convince them. This approach, as we know, is part of BN’s effective strategy to connect with the people.

“The most crucial aspect is to engage with them and clarify existing issues; if we can achieve that, they will have more clarity,” he said.