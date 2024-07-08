Shamsul Azri is new chief secretary to the government

KUALA LUMPUR: Director-General of Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Government, effective Aug 12.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today said that Shamsul Azri will be replacing Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali whose two-year contract will expire on Saturday, Aug 10.

The statement said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, consented to the appointment.

Shamsul Azri, 55, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Tulsa Oklahoma in the United States, with a stint at several international institutions including the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD).

Shamsul Azri has been in the public service for 30 years, including at the Ministry of Finance, Public Service Department and state governments.

“His last post was as UKAS Director-General,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the statement said the government also expressed appreciation to Mohd Zuki for his service and dedication throughout his tenure as the Chief Secretary to the Government, particularly in efforts to strengthen the public service delivery system by introducing various reforms to ensure that the national development agenda is implemented successfully.

Mohd Zuki, 62, was appointed first appointed to the post on Dec 31, 2019. He was expected to retire on Aug 10, 2022, but was given a two-year contract extension from Aug 11, 2022, to Aug 10, 2024.