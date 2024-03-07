Sheikh Al-Azhar arrives for a four-day visit

SEPANG: The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif (Sheikh Al-Azhar), Prof Dr Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad At-Tayyeb has arrived tonight for a four-day visit until Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The commercial aircraft carrying the Grand Imam landed at Terminal 1 Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 10.42 pm and he was received by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Al-Azhar was accorded a guard of honour mounted by the First Battalion of Royal Ranger Regiment headed by Capt Raja Azri Syahir Raja Mohd Zulkifli.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said Sheikh Al-Azhar will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya to discuss efforts to enhance cooperation between Malaysia and Egypt, especially in the field of Islamic affairs and education.

Sheikh Al-Azhar is also scheduled give a speech at the “Majlis Ilmu MADANI: Distinguished Speaker Series” at Seri Perdana, according to the statement.

As a token of appreciation for his contribution to Islamic thought and development, Sheikh Al-Azhar will be awarded an honourary doctorate by Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) in a special ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

The special visit by Sheikh Al-Azhar, who has the status of Prime Minister based on the Egyptian Constitution, is a historic moment in the bilateral relations between Malaysia and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

This also proves the close relationship and cooperation between the two countries in an effort to develop progressive and dynamic Muslims, according to Wisma Putra.

Earlier Mohd Na’im said Sheikh Al-Azhar’s official visit will give great meaning to the efforts to strengthen the unity of the Muslim community in addition to strengthening the close relationship between Malaysia and Egypt.