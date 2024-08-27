Singapore-Malaysia ties need to remain future-ready: Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore and Malaysia need to ensure their bilateral relations remain future-ready, said High Commissioner of Singapore to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon.

“There is immense scope for us to build on our strong foundations,” he said in his remarks at the 59th National Day Reception on Tuesday (Aug 27).

According to him, this year has seen a number of high-level visits between Singapore and Malaysia, noting that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, chose Singapore for his first overseas state visit in May.

In June, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made sure that Kuala Lumpur was one of his first stops, as part of his introductory visits and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong was here in July, his first overseas visit as Senior Minister, for the installation ceremony of His Majesty, he said.

“One common theme during these visits was, ‘What more can Malaysia and Singapore do together? How do we keep our bilateral agenda forward-leaning and future-ready?’” said Menon.

He highlighted that the digital economy, artificial intelligence, sustainability and climate change are just some of the new and exciting areas for cooperation.

“Singapore and Malaysia are discussing the establishment of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). I have no doubt that the JS-SEZ will catalyse investments and create good jobs for our people,” he said.

Adding to the Johor-Singapore Causeway, the high commissioner said both sides are working hard to enhance connectivity between the two nations.

Menon said Scoot recently announced the launch of new services from Changi to Subang in September, and Changi to Melaka in October.

“The much-awaited Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS) is making good progress and is set to be completed by the end of 2026,” he shared.

Menon believed what Singapore and Malaysia “can achieve together is limited only by our imagination and political will”.

“As Prime Minister Wong said during his visit, trust is everything and we can get many things done together when there is trust. Let us, therefore, continue to stand shoulder to shoulder in facing our many challenges.

“This is best illustrated by the ‘peribahasa’ ‘Bagai aur dengan tebing’. Like the bamboo and riverbank, Singapore and Malaysia are bound by kinship and a shared history.

“There is much that Singapore and Malaysia can look forward to in 2025, bilaterally and regionally. So, let us continue working together towards a bright future filled with promise,” he said.

Singapore is celebrating its National Day on Aug 9.

Themed “Rediscovering Singapore”, the Malaysian Minister of Housing and Local Government, Nga Kor Ming, was the guest of honour at the reception, which was attended by more than 1,200 guests.

These included representatives from the government, private and people sectors in Malaysia; Singaporeans living in Malaysia, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The Singapore High Commission also collaborated with Malaysian friends to showcase the unique and multi-faceted relationship.

The door gift was a batik pouch made by TAPAi, a non-governmental organisation from Terengganu that employs people with disabilities.

The design features Malaysia and Singapore’s national flowers – the Bunga Raya and Vanda Miss Joaquim.

This year, attendees also received a special memento, a magnet commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Johor-Singapore Causeway.