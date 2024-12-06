Singapore PM departs home after a successful two-day working visit to Malaysia

SEPANG: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong departed home today after concluding a successful two-day working visit to Malaysia.

This also marks the end of his series of introductory visits to Southeast Asian capitals, with visits to Brunei and Malaysia.

Wong, accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui, was given a red carpet ceremonial send-off and a guard-of-honour by the First Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment under the command of Captain Mohd Shahrin Mohd Yusuf.

The Singapore Airlines SQ125 flight carrying Wong and his delegation departed from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 here at 8.40 pm.

Also present were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and the Foreign Ministry’s Chief of Protocol, Datuk Mohd Aini Atan.

Earlier today, Wong met his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and they affirmed their commitment to working closely to deepen ties between the two countries and across all sectors.

In their first official meeting at Seri Perdana today, both leaders discussed bilateral relations in a frank and open manner.

In his inaugural visit to Malaysia after being sworn in as the Singapore Prime Minister on May 15, Wong showed a high commitment like his predecessor (Lee Hsien Loong) in addressing outstanding and ongoing bilateral issues, namely the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), water agreement as well as airspace and maritime borders.

Wong also received a courtesy call from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, to exchange views on bilateral matters as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.