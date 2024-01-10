Sirajuddin appointed JAKIM director-general effective today - KSN

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, has announced the appointment of Datuk Dr. Sirajuddin Suhaimee, deputy director-general (Policy) of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), as the department’s new director-general, effective immediately.

Sirajuddin, 57, succeeds Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, who held the position since March 21, 2022.

In a statement today, Shamsul Azri said this appointment aims to strengthen the delivery of Islamic affairs services in line with the public service reform agenda and to further solidify JAKIM’s role as the leading department for Islamic affairs in Malaysia.

He noted that Sirajuddin, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Syariah Law from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, began his public service career as an assistant director (Dakwah) at the Selangor Islamic Religious Department on Jan 2, 1992.

Sirajuddin, who also holds a Master’s in Information Technology from Universiti Teknologi MARA and a PhD in Computer Science from the University of South Australia, has served in numerous senior roles including senior director of JAKIM’s Research Division, director of JAKIM’s Halal Management Division, and First Secretary (Halal) at the Malaysian High Commission in Canberra, Australia.

In the same statement, Shamsul Azri also announced Hakimah’s appointment as the Coordinator of Religious Affairs, responsible for coordination between JAKIM, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), and the Halal Development Corporation Bhd, effective today.

Shamsul Azri highlighted that Hakimah, who made history as the first woman to be appointed as director-general of JAKIM, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficient and globally recognised management of Malaysia’s halal affairs.

“With these appointments, it is hoped that JAKIM will continue to elevate the stature of Islam and position itself as a comprehensive and competitive federal agency for Islamic affairs on the global stage,“ he said.