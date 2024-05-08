Site for Bazarena licensed traders allocated in KSSA redevelopment - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has given assurances that all licensed traders who do business at the Shah Alam Stadium Bazarena, will be housed in a designated area at the Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA), when it is completed in 2026.

Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, said that the Bazarena business site, which houses traders from Farmer’s Market and Pasar Karat at the stadium, has currently been set in the KSSA development plan.

“In the plan (construction of KSSA) there is indeed an area for them to do business.

“Insya-Allah, I will make sure that all the traders can continue trading, (but only) the licensed ones,“ he said, commenting on the concerns voiced by some traders, who claimed that only some of them are allotted a place in the designated area after KSSA is completed.

He said this after the Selangor civil servant assembly and the launch of the state-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Abdul Aziz, today.

In December last year, Amirudin reportedly said that the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) had issued permission to demolish the Shah Alam Stadium and that the demolition work would commence only after the developer met the requirements set by the local authority.

The Shah Alam Stadium demolition process is reported to involve a cost of RM35.5 million, with the reconstruction of the stadium, with a capacity of 40,000 spectators, expected to be completed by the end of 2026, while the overall development of KSSA will be completed by the end of 2029.