Situation under control at Mt Kinabalu following landslide

RANAU: The situation this evening at the landslide area near the foot of Mount Kinabalu around Mesilou, Kundasang here is under control, according to authorities on the scene.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said five firefighters from his station, and three Civil Defence Force personnel have conducted checks on the situation and based on their checks, the landslide that occurred at the foot of Mt Kinabalu this morning was far from residential areas and did not affect nearby villages.

“No victims were involved in the incident. The operation at the incident site was ended at 4 pm but the situation will be monitored periodically,” he said when contacted here today.

The Ranau Fire and Rescue Station had received an initial report from Sabah Parks of a landslide that occurred at 1.20 am following a mudflow at 5 am.

Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim said the landslide was in the upper region of Sungai Mesilau in Kinabalu Park, which was far away from the route climbers used to go up the mountain.

“We are monitoring the developments, including effects on river flow, and the current situation is under control,” he added.