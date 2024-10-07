Situation under control despite dam water hitting warning level - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has assured the people that the state’s water supply situation is under control although the Ayer Itam and Teluk Bahang dam water levels are at the warning stage.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the warning level at both dams is due to adjustments made to maintain water reserves at the Ayer Itam Dam.

“We are still maintaining the Ayer Itam Dam water level and have made adjustments between the two dams (Ayer Itam and Teluk Bahang). We are taking a lot of water from the Teluk Bahang Dam while releasing a lot of water from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant to maintain the Ayer Itam Dam level and prevent it from dropping to 32 per cent.

“These adjustments have increased the water reserves at the Ayer Itam Dam every month. Even though there is rain, we are taking a lot of water from the Teluk Bahang Dam for treatment. It is usually challenging but we are trying to control it,“ he told reporters here today.

Chow was met after launching the first electric vehicle (EV) truck to cross Malaysian borders at Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah here today.

Chow said overall, the water reserve levels at dams in Penang are under control and sufficient for the needs of the state’s residents.

Yesterday, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said the raw water reserves of five dams in the country are at the warning level of below 59.99 per cent.

Citing the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), the agency said the five are the Malut Dam and Pedu Dam in Kedah, at 36.10 per cent and 50.50 per cent respectively; Teluk Bahang Dam and Ayer Itam Dam in Penang, at 37 per cent and 56.70 per cent respectively; and Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis at 42.60 per cent.

Water storage of 29.99 per cent and below is classified as danger level, 30 per cent to 59.99 per cent (warning), and 60 per cent and above (normal).