Six businessmen fined for offering bribes to DBKL enforcement officer

KUALA LUMPUR: Six businessmen, including a foreigner, were fined between RM6,000 and RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to offering bribes to a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officer in 2022 and 2023.

The six were charged in two separate Sessions courts for offering bribes between RM200 and RM500 to Mohd Zahaymie Zakaria (DBKL Asst Enforcement KP19) who serves in the Integrity Section and Standard DBKL, as an inducement to avoid action against them for business licence offences and illegal employment of foreign workers.

Judge Suzana Hussin fined Romzi Abidin, 53, (RM8,000) while Azhar Abu Bakar, 59, and Idrus Muhamad, 38, were each fined RM6,000 and in default three months jail.

Meanwhile, in another Sessions Court, judge Rozina Ayob fined Chinese national Teng Hui, 52, (RM10,000) while K. Punithan, 43 and Jamaludin Asim, 58, were fined RM6,000 respectively.

The offences had taken place at several locations in Jalan Pudu and Jalan Imbi between Oct 18, 2022 and July 18, 2023.

All offences were committed under Section 214 of the Penal Code, which provides for three months’ imprisonment, a fine or both.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Irna Julieza Maaras and Prosecution Officers Mohamad Ashraf Mustafa and Afiqah Ab Razak from the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) while all the accused were not represented.