Slight increase in number of flood victims in Selangor, Kedah and Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Selangor, Kedah, and Perak recorded a slight increase this morning compared to last night, as several new relief centres (PPS) opened in the three states.

In SELANGOR, the number of flood victims in three PPS operating in three districts, namely Shah Alam, Gombak, and Kuala Selangor, increased to 1,195 individuals, involving 286 families this morning, compared to 1,178 people last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBecana portal, the PPS are at Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) Seri Kundang Hall, Kampung Melayu Sri Kundang Community Hall, Kampung Gombak Community Hall, Kuang, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Desa Aman, Dewan Kenanga of the Petaling District and Land Office, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Bunga Matahari Hall and SK Ijok.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims increased to 248 people (80 families) as of 8 am today, with a new PPS opened in the Baling district.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s Public Infobanjir, several rivers in Kedah have exceeded the warning level, but none recorded the warning level.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force deputy director (Kedah) Major (PA) Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the latest PPS opened was at Dewan Batu 48, bringing to a total of eight PPS operating in the district, namely SK Siong, SK Seri Bayu, SK Tanjung Pari, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Parit Panjang, Dewan Kampung Banggol Deram, Surau Kampung Lahar and Surau Albarakah Tembak B.

In PERAK, the number of flood victims also recorded an increase, with a total of 121 people (36 families) at three PPS in Taiping and Kerian districts, from 106 victims (30 families) last night.

The latest PPS was opened at SK Matang in Taiping.