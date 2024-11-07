Snack food company busted for using expired halal logo

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A company selling snack crackers was found to be using an expired Malaysian halal logo following a raid by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) on its premises here yesterday.

Penang KPDN director S Jegan said the operation, conducted in collaboration with the Halal Management Division and the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP), targeted a two-storey shophouse used as a factory.

“During the inspection, we found that an expired Malaysian halal logo was used on the packaging of their products.

“Subsequently, RM6,748 worth of cracker products stamped with the expired halal logo were seized,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011, which states that all food, goods or services cannot be described as halal unless certified by the competent authority.

Jegan also warned traders not to use the Malaysian halal logo without certification from either the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) or the State Islamic Religious Council (MAIN).