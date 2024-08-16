SSPA not merely to increase income, also performance based - PM

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) was designed not only to introduce reforms and increase the disposable income of civil servants but is also a performance-based remuneration system, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the SSPA will benefit civil servants who excel in delivering services to the public, while those who do not perform adequately will face appropriate action.

“Rewards will only be given to civil servants who demonstrate loyalty and provide excellent service. For those who neglect their duties, are careless, or lazy, I want to make it clear that they will not receive such treatment or rewards.

“If you are sluggish, lazy and careless, even if you have worked for 20 years, an increase in income will not be guaranteed,“ he said to thunderous applause from more than 3,000 civil servants who filled the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here.

Anwar said this in his speech at the 19th edition of Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MPPA XIX) 2024 programme here today.

The event was broadcast live by Bernama TV, the Broadcasting Department (RTM) and social media platforms.

Anwar said the principle of performance-based rewards under SSPA aligns with the government’s desire to ensure increased productivity in the public service while also safeguarding the welfare of officers.

“This SSPA is a recognition of the huge sacrifices from civil servants and hopefully it will give some ray of hope in the well-being of civil servants,“ he said.

The SSPA will replace the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) effective this Dec 1.