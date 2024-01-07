Sufficient spots for SPM holders with 10As to enter matriculation, foundation studies

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will ensure that 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders who scored 10As and above but failed to enter into matriculation and foundation programmes at public universities are given a place to further their studies.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and Ministry of Education (MOE) will work together to identify the students.

“They might not secure a place in matriculation, but they can still enter foundation programmes at public universities. I think now is the adjustment period...whether they get both offers or scholarships. They must choose one.

“We believe we have no issues in facilitating students who scored 10As and above as there are sufficient places in university foundation programmes and matriculation to accommodate them,” he told reporters after the Concorde Club meeting, here today.

Concorde Club is an informal gathering of senior editors and journalists with politicians and key policymakers. The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman and Star Media Group adviser Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai was also present.

Results for MOE’s matriculation and public university foundation programmes under MOHE for 2023 SPM candidates were announced on June 20 and June 28, respectively.

Those who obtained 10As and above or scored all As but did not receive any offer from both programmes can submit an appeal.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that all 2023 SPM holders who scored 10As and above would be guaranteed a spot in any matriculation programme, regardless of race or region, starting this year. The Cabinet made the decision on Friday.

Zambry said it was part of the government’s efforts to ensure equal opportunities and recognise excellent students, reminding all parties not to politicise the decision.

“The Bumiputera quota is not affected, but at the same time, those who scored 10As and above will get a spot. We can allocate to all, so there is no issue of the Bumiputra quota being reduced,” he said.

Today, Anwar assured that the government will maintain the Bumiputera quota for SPM holders to continue their studies at the matriculation level as enshrined in Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, which involves the special position of Malays and Bumiputeras in Sabah and Sarawak.