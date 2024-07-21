Sultan Ibrahim chooses hibiscus motif for Installation Ceremony decor

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim personally chose the hibiscus motif that decorated the commemorative plates for the Installation Ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia.

Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini told Bernama in an interview recently several designs were presented to Sultan Ibrahim, including the pepper flower motif, which is closely associated with Johor, but His Majesty preferred the hibiscus.

He said besides the commemorative plates, the national flower motif was also used on the invitation cards, the ceremony’s programme books and medals.

He added that apart from the hibiscus motif, Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, also consented to incorporate His Majesty’s favourite colour, Tiffany blue and combine it with the royal colour of yellow in various aspects for the installation ceremony.

Steeped in Malay tradition and custom, today’s installation ceremony celebrated Sultan Ibrahim’s ascension to the throne as the Supreme Head of State to reign over the country for the next five years.

Sultan Ibrahim took his oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on Jan 31.