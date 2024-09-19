Sultan Nazrin, Tuanku Zara visit Perak Pavilion at MAHA 2024

SERDANG: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah visited the Perak Pavilion at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticultural and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2024 here today.

Sultan Nazrin arrived at 10.40 am accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

On arrival, the royal couple was warmly welcomed with a traditional dance performed by the Selendang Perak Group.

Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara spent nearly an hour touring the exhibition, which showcased efforts by various departments and agencies to advance the agricultural, fisheries and livestock sectors at the Perak State Pavilion.

They also visited the Fisheries Area managed by the Department of Fisheries Malaysia and the Floating Market by the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM).

The 100th MAHA edition is being held over 12 days, from Sept 11 to 22 at the Malaysian Agricultural Exposition Park (MAEPS).