Swedish Ambassador impressed with Regent of Perlis’ care for the underprivileged

KANGAR: Sweden’s Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Joachim Bergstrom has expressed admiration for the deep concern shown by the Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, towards the welfare of the underprivileged in Perlis.

The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) in a statement today said that Bergstrom believed efforts to provide aid and engage with village residents would have a significant impact, particularly on the local community.

“I believe that the efforts to channel aid and bring healthcare professionals like doctors to engage with and treat village residents will have a substantial impact, especially on the local community,“ Bergstrom said in the statement.

Bergstrom was honoured to participate in the MAIPs Peduli Cycling event with Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra around the Royal Transformation Project of the Kampung Nelayan Warna-Warni Seberang Ramai, Kuala Perlis, on Monday.

The statement noted that Bergstrom was impressed with how the fishermen’s village was transformed into a major tourist attraction by beautifying old buildings and houses, making them colourful and picturesque.

Bergstrom was in Perlis from June 30 until yesterday on an official visit to the state for a public lecture at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), Arau, on Monday morning before the cycling event in the afternoon.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra, who is also the president of MAIPs, handed over MAIPs donations, including RM700 in cash, MAIPs Peduli Kits, and fidyah rice to selected asnaf (needy) individuals during the event.