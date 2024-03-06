Teenager killed in suspected hit-and-run in Nilai

SEREMBAN: A 14-year-old boy was killed in an accident with a vehicle at Batu 9, Jalan Labu, Nilai at 6.45 am today.

Nilai District police head Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the teenager, who was riding a motorcycle from Kampung Tebing heading towards Nilai, is believed to be a victim of a hit-and-run accident.

“It is believed that the vehicle, coming from the same direction, had crashed into the motorcycle .

“The secondary school student suffered severe head injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from the Nilai Health Clinic,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged those with information regarding the incident to contact the Traffic Investigating Officer at the Nilai District Police Headquarters, Insp Muhammad Farid Danial Azli at 012-9122198.