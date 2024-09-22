TEKUN Nasional disburses RM98.9 million in loans to Sabah micro-entrepreneurs this year

KOTA KINABALU: The National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) has disbursed RM98.9 million in loans to 4,400 informal and micro-entrepreneurs in Sabah this year, surpassing its target of RM84.5 million.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the funding includes RM1.91 million to support 480 entrepreneurs operating at Pasar Tamu.

“TEKUN Nasional is committed to supporting informal and micro-entrepreneurs through financing and entrepreneurial development,” he told reporters after officiating the TEKUN Sabah office and the TEKUN Kota Kinabalu branch office here today.

Ewon highlighted that since its inception in 1998, TEKUN Nasional has disbursed a total of RM9.7 billion in business financing to 587,216 entrepreneurs nationwide.

“In Sabah, TEKUN Nasional has disbursed RM1.1 billion to 64,313 entrepreneurs during the same period through 25 branch offices,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ewon said the opening of the new TEKUN Sabah office is intended to strengthen its position and benefit entrepreneurs throughout the state, particularly in Kota Kinabalu.

“This initiative is an improvement in service delivery, and I’m confident TEKUN Nasional will continue to excel in serving the community, especially informal and micro-entrepreneurs across the country,” he said.