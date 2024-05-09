Tengku Hassanal calls for transparent probe into assault claims involving royal family member

KUANTAN: Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called for an immediate and thorough investigation into allegations that a member of the Pahang royal family and a group of individuals assaulted a man at a stable, here, in June.

In an Instagram post on his @this.7 account, Tengku Hassanal stressed that no one, including members of the royal family, is above the law. He urged that the investigation be carried out transparently, impartially, and firmly, with no compromises.

“I will never protect any party that violates the law,” he said.

A news portal reported today that the alleged victim, a construction and maintenance worker, claimed to have been attacked by a group that included a member of the Pahang royal family. The victim reportedly sustained injuries to his thigh, requiring several stitches and treatment for cuts on his leg.

In response to the allegations, Pahang police chief, Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman, reportedly said that the police are currently finalising the investigation paper, before submitting it to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

Yahaya also mentioned that several individuals have been arrested and released on police bail, and several other witnesses have been called to give statements, to help with the investigation.