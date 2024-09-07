Thai man charged, caught in possession of 280 litres petrol

ALOR SETAR: A Thai man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of possessing 280 litres of petrol, which is a controlled substance, in Bukit Kayu Hitam recently.

Suwit Sake, 34, from Danok, Thailand was charged with possessing the scheduled controlled good in a modified fuel tank of a vehicle with a Thai registration number, an act that violates Regulation 3 (1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

The offence was allegedly committed at a roadside near the traffic light intersection of Jalan Laka Temin and the Bukit Kayu Hitam Mosque at 3.50 am last July 3.

The charge, framed under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, provides a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment for up to three years or both, and a fine of RM3 million or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both for the second and subsequent offences, upon conviction.

Judge Jean Sharmila Jesudason allowed Suwit bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties and also ordered him to report to the nearest police station in Malaysia at the beginning of each month.

She fixed Aug 19 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Mohd Hilmi Abu Hassan, from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), while Suwit was unrepresented.