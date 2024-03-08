Thousands attend funeral of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Malaysian gov’t pays respects

KUALA LUMPUR: The funeral ceremony of Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Doha, Qatar on Friday was attended by thousands of people and leaders from various Arab and Islamic countries, including Malaysia.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, representing the Malaysian government at the event, said in his Facebook post that the attendance of thousands during the funeral prayer and burial ceremony clearly showed the high regard for him as the supreme leader of Palestine.

According to Shamsul Anuar, he was accompanied by representatives from the Malaysian Embassy in Doha to escort the martyred leader’s body to be buried at the Founding Imam Cemetery in Lusail City, Doha at 1 PM local time.

“On behalf of the Malaysian government, I have paid my final respects to the highest leader of Hamas, the late Ismail Haniyeh,“ he said.

Iranian media reported that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack targeting his lodging in northern Tehran around 2a.m local time on July 31.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

In his post, Shamsul Anuar expressed optimism that Haniyeh’s struggle will continue in the effort to liberate Palestine from Zionist control and become an independent state.

Also representing the Malaysian government at the ceremony were Senator Datuk Seri Dr. Mujahid Yusof, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), and officials from the Malaysian Embassy in Qatar.

Shamsul Anuar, who arrived at Hamad International Airport on Friday at 6 AM local time, also performed Friday prayers at the Imam Muhammad Ibn Abdul Al Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar, attended by thousands of worshippers from various countries and locals before being escorted by representatives from the Malaysian Embassy in Doha to accompany Haniyeh’s body to the cemetery and witness the burial ceremony.