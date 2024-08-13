Three arrested for suspected involvement in robbery

IPOH: Three individuals were arrested last week for suspected involvement in a robbery at a house in Ayer Tawar, Sitiawan.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the two men and one woman, in their 20s to 30s, believed to be part of a loansharking syndicate, were arrested after the police received a report from a man in his 20s about a robbery that occurred at 12.30 am on Aug 8.

“The victim was with his family and two of his friends having a meal at home when they were approached by four men who immediately hit the victim at his back with a piece of wood and slashed him with a knife.

“The victim had previously took a RM1,000 loan from the loansharking syndicate. He and his sister, mother and both his friends suffered injuries to their back, hands and legs,” he said, adding that the police subsequently arrested the three suspects in Kampar and Ayer Tawar on Friday and Sunday.

The police also seized four laptops, an iPad and two mobile phones during the arrests, Azizi said, adding that they have been remanded for six days to facilitate investigations under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Both male suspects admitted to be working as debt collectors and refused to cooperate by identifying the four suspects involved in the attack, who are still at large.

“The syndicate will target senior citizens and petty traders in rural areas in Perak, Pahang , Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Penang,” he said, adding that the police are tracking down the four suspects and urged those with information to contact investigating officer, Insp Amir Hafiz Mohd Rosli at 011-24057360 or the Manjung district headquarters operations room at 05-6899222.