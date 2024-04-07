Three food handlers source of typhoid outbreak at Kelantan school

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department has identified three food handlers as the source of a typhoid outbreak at a school here.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, said the food handlers had received treatment and were prohibited from handling food until further notice.

Six students from Forms 1 to 5 of the school were found to have contracted the disease and they were in stable condition following treatment, he said in a statement. They experienced systems such as fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and cold.

“Two of the students have been discharged from hospital,” he said, adding that 35 suspected cases had been referred to the nearest healthcare facility for investigation and treatment.

Dr Zaini said all the students and teachers of the school would be screened by the Kota Bharu District Health Office.

He advised anyone suffering from prolonged fever, headache, weakness and diarrhoea or constipation to seek treatment at the nearest healthcare facility.