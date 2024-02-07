Three girls run away from Kuala Pilah orphanage

SEREMBAN: Three teenage girls from an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Kuala Pilah here have been reported missing since last Friday.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said they received information about the disappearance of the three teenagers aged between 11 and 14 years from the NGO care centre at about 10.30 pm on the same day.

“From investigations, all of them were born in this state. Efforts to locate the three children are underway while their details have also been registered in the NUR (National Urgent Response) Alert system.

“The Department of Social Welfare (JKM) and the next of kin have been informed about the matter and all related information is being collated to identify the reason for their runaway from the hostel and places they are likely to go,” he said here today.

Amran said the case is being investigated under the Police Inquiry Paper (KEP) for Missing Persons and the public is urged to pass on any information on the whereabouts of the three girls.

He said members of the public can contact the investigating officer of the case, Sergeant Ruzaidi Ismail at 012-3648589.