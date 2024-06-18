TM, Singtel’s Nxera form joint venture to develop next-gen data centres

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) is partnering Nxera, the regional data centre arm of Singapore’s Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit, to develop data centres in Malaysia starting with a sustainable, hyper-connected artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data centre campus in Johor.

The data centre campus in Iskandar Puteri - 16 kilometres from Singapore - would be the largest to date for both TM and Nxera.

The initial phase of the data centre is planned for 64 megawatts (MW) and could be scaled up to 200MW in response to market demand, the telecommunications service providers (telcos) said in a statement today.

According to the statement, the strategic partnership aims to serve the needs of hyperscalers, next-generation AI application providers, and enterprises pursuing accelerated digitalisation and cloud in the region.

“This high-power density campus will be able to host large computing and AI capabilities such as requirements by cloud hyperscalers, graphics processing units (GPU)-as-a-service providers and features advanced technologies such as liquid cooling to support high-power density workloads and operations efficiently.

“The data centre will be a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified green building, emphasising its commitment to greater energy efficiency and sustainable practices,” it said.

TM group chief executive officer (CEO) Amar Huzaimi Md Deris said the collaboration of two main telcos in the region is unique and has a positive impact on the development of a digital ecosystem that not only benefits businesses but also nurtures future talent.

“Establishing a hyperconnected AI-ready data centre marks the next phase in our long-standing partnership with Singtel, leveraging our strengths and commitment to elevate ASEAN as the preferred digital hub destination.

“TM brings the largest domestic network infrastructure, extensive international subsea cable systems, and the largest interconnected data centre in Malaysia, a solid backbone for this project,” he said.

Amar Huzaimi noted that the data centre would catalyse high-performance computing and lay a solid foundation for the future advancement of cloud and AI applications.

He also said that through the partnership, TM continues to demonstrate its dedication to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions, marking a pivotal step in its aspiration to become a digital powerhouse by 2030.

Meanwhile, CEO of Nxera and Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit Bill Chang said the collaboration advances its vision to be the region’s leading sustainable, hyperconnected AI-ready data centre platform, supporting businesses with the digital infrastructure needed for the growing demand for cloud, digitalisation and AI.

“The first data centre campus development in Johor, which can be expanded in phases, demonstrates our ability to scale quickly in markets that are important to our customers.

“With our joint industry expertise and strong track record, we will build and operate one of the most efficient, sustainable and connectivity-rich data centres in Malaysia,” he said.

In addition to data centres, Chang said the company would be expanding the submarine cable connectivity between Singapore and Johor to enhance digital connectivity.

He said the joint venture would also partner with institutes of higher learning in Malaysia to nurture talent for projects and the industry.