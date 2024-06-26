TR Gang case transferred to Shah Alam High Court

KLANG: The Sessions Court here today ordered the trial of the case of 20 men for their alleged involvement as members of the organised crime group, TR Gang, to be transferred to the Shah Alam High Court.

Judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya issued the order after allowing the application submitted by deputy public prosecutor (DPP), Lina Hanini Ismail, in accordance with Section 177A (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Today’s proceedings are for the mention of the case and obtaining permission, according to the relevant section, for all the accused. Therefore, the prosecution requests that the case be transferred to the High Court, with permission not to receive objections from the defence,” Lina Hanini said.

Ahmad Faizadh, who allowed the application, did not set a date for mention, as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the high court.

Apart from Lina Hanini, the prosecution team was also represented by DPPs Shafiq Hashim and Syafinas Shabudin.

Sixteen of the accused were represented by lawyers Kevin Quah Kai Weng, Sukhdey Singh, Rushilan Guralan, Gurmukh Singh Sandhu, Renuka Krishasamy and Haresh Mahadevan while the remaining four were unrepresented.

On May 29, a total of 20 individuals were charged in the Sessions Court here with participating in the organised crime group, the TR Gang, for the past five years.

They are N. Nithiyan, 39; S. Logan, 32; R. Parthipan, 32; M. Keshava Nair, 30; A. Balamurugan, 40; V.S Wilbert, 46; M. Ramakrishnan, 45; R.E Mohan, 34; M. Thanasekaran, 44; Edward Liew, 49 and S. Manoraj, 28.

Also charged are M. Amaran, 30; S. Hemanathan, 31; K. Thana Seelan, 38; K. Ravishankara, 43; Muhammad Razi Abdullah, 51; G. Deeneskumar, 29; K. Venaigaraj, 32; A. Kogilan, 26, and M. Tineshkumar, 26.

According to the charge sheet, the men allegedly committed the offence at a restaurant in Sungai Janggut, Jeram, Kuala Selangor, between November 2019 and May 2 this year.

The charge is framed under Section 130V(I) of the Penal Code (Act 574) which provides imprisonment for a term of not less than five years and not more than twenty years, upon conviction.