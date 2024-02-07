Traffic summons discount up to 50% AT Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme

KUANTAN: Members of the public can enjoy the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) selected traffic summons discount of up to 50 per cent at the Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 programme slated to be held this weekend at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan, starting Friday.

The Pahang Police through a post on their Facebook page said that payment of the summonses can only be made from 9 am to 4 pm during the three-day programme.

“This is the opportunity for you to pay your summons arrears to avoid having your name blacklisted or blocked for road tax or license renewal,” the post read.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to launch the programme on July 6.

In addition to the government’s efforts to bring services directly to the people, the MADANI Rakyat programme can also create a continuous channel of communication between the public and the government, thus strengthening the relationship in the effort to build a more prosperous country in line with the Malaysia MADANI agenda.