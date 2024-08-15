Tragic end: Father of Muhammad Nidza Afham comes to terms with son’s death

KLANG: The father of singer and YouTuber Muhammad Nidza Afham has come to terms with the death of his son, though it is not the ending he had hoped for.

Mokhtar Mahmud, 57, said that when he recited the azan (call to prayer) at Kota Bridge in Klang this evening, he still held onto hope that his son would return home safely.

“When I recited the azan earlier this evening, I hoped that ‘Am’ (Muhammad Nidza Afham) would be found safe. But I have accepted fate.

“That was indeed ‘Am’ (when asked to identify the body), my son,” said the teacher from SK TTDI Jaya, Shah Alam.

Mokhtar said he rushed to the location where his son’s body was found after receiving a call from family members at 7.30 pm today.

“Upon arriving at the location, the family confirmed that the body was of my son,“ he said, holding back tears when met at the site where the body was found, near Solok Sungai, Taman Telok Pulai Indah.

Mokhtar said the last time he saw the fifth of his seven children was during another son’s wedding last month.

“Yesterday evening, Am contacted me to give me some pocket money. I am still in shock over this incident but accept it as Allah’s will,“ he said.

Mokhtar said he would leave it to the police to carry out further investigations, and that his son was expected to be buried in Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor.

Muhammad Nidza Afham was reported to have gone jogging alone at the Sultan Suleiman Stadium in Klang yesterday before he was realised to be missing at 9 pm.

His sister, Afrina Hanie, claimed that his disappearance was related to a robbery, as his debit card and cash were missing, while his identification card, student card, and photos were left untouched in his wallet when it was found on the Sungai Klang bridge.