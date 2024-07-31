Two law enforcement officers remanded in IMM13 visit pass bribery probe

SANDAKAN: Two law enforcement agency officers have been remanded for six and seven days respectively, to assist with the investigation into the issuance of IMM 13 visit passes.

The first suspect, a man in his 50s, has been remanded until Aug 6, following an order issued by Magistrate Nur Faezah Jafry in Sandakan. The second suspect, a man in his 30s, has been remanded until Aug 7, under an order from Magistrate Don Stiwin Malanjum in Tawau.

The remand orders were sought earlier today by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the two suspects were arrested between 5.30 pm and 7 pm yesterday, when they appeared to record statements at the MACC offices in Sandakan and Tawau respectively.

The suspects are believed to have committed the act in 2022, involving a bribe worth RM20,000, and the arrest was made following the arrest of a mother-daughter duo, related to the same case, on Friday.

The two law enforcement agency officers are suspected of collaborating with intermediaries, to manage the extension of IMM 13 visit pass applications for Filipino refugees, who sought asylum in Sabah due to unrest in the early 1970s.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the remand orders and noted that the investigation is being conducted under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. The arrests are a result of intelligence gathered by Sabah MACC.