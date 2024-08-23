UMNO seeks to regain dominance, freedom to choose political partner - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO hopes to become the dominant party again and be free to choose any political partner that aligns with its agenda for the empowerment of Islam and the Malay community, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The UMNO president said that although UMNO is part of the Unity Government, the party has never been hindered from pursuing this major ambition.

“We have the right to regain dominance through the path we choose ourselves. We do it our way. This stance also ensures that people are not held hostage by detrimental politics driven by emotions and sentiments.

“Do not interpret this viewpoint as arrogance or pride,” he said when delivering his presidential address to over 6,000 delegates at the 2024 UMNO General Assembly here today.

Also present were MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and party leaders of the Friends of Barisan Nasional (BN).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman and Deputy Prime Minister, emphasised the importance of ensuring that UMNO becomes dominant again and enjoys an advantage amid the changing political landscape.

He said the dominance referred to includes granting UMNO an advantage and control in terms of electoral seats and negotiation power if power-sharing is required.

“UMNO must move out of the ‘echo chamber’ and comfort zone. We must be brave enough to confront new ideas and diverse perspectives to remain relevant in the increasingly complex political landscape.

“Do not assume that we are as dominant as before. Do not be swayed by the accusations and slanders of our opponents to the point where we sow doubts among ourselves. Do not become complacent with the little power we have and forget the task of strengthening the party,” he said.

In his nearly one-and-a-half-hour speech, Ahmad Zahid also emphasised that if the struggle for the Malay agenda and the dignity of Islam is mocked in its cooperation with any party, UMNO will not hesitate to end that cooperation.

In this regard, he said to strengthen the power-sharing agenda with a focus on Malay and Islamic interests, UMNO will undertake a large-scale effort to unite Malay non-governmental organisations (NGOs) into a movement called Rumpun Melayu.

The UMNO president stated that whatever decisions are made, UMNO will never compromise its dignity and the future of the party.

“I will not be a traitor or allow any quarters to use this sacred party as a commodity. UMNO needs to be more strategic in all its approaches. In this fast-moving and competitive political scenario, we cannot be complacent with old methods,” he said.

Touching on former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, he said UMNO’s struggle to defend the former party president has never ceased.

“Even though certain parties question the affidavit on the addendum order, sworn by me and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail regarding the implementation of Datuk Seri Najib’s remaining sentence through house arrest, it is proof of our unwavering commitment,” he said.

Najib has been serving his sentence at Kajang Prison since Aug 23, 2022, after being convicted of embezzling RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.