UMT launches UMTBeacon to drive Malaysia’s involvement in blue economy

PUTRAJAYA: Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) launched the Blue Economy Advancement Centre today in an effort to strengthen the country’s position and role in driving blue economy in the region and internationally.

Its vice chancellor, Prof Dr Zamri Ibrahim said that the growth of blue economy globally demands that Malaysia craft a long-term strategy capable of driving economic growth, new jobs and to protect marine ecosystems.

“This is where UMT plays a vital role as a knowledge centre that will connect academics, researchers and industry players to develop practical solutions that have high impact on the marine sector and community.

“Through high impact research, strategic partnerships with various innovative parties, UMT is committed in contributing to sustainable economic development in line with (the United Nations’) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to (ensure) the continued existence of a sustainable marine ecosystem,” he said during his speech at UMTBeacon’s launch and Blue Economy Roundtable discussion here today.

He added that the centre would serve as a research and innovation hub focused on sustainable fishery and aquaculture knowledge, marine ecosystem conservation, blue-energy ports and shipping as well as maritime entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, Chairman of UMT’s Board of Directors, Prof Dr Mohamad Salmi Mohd Sohod said that Malaysia had huge potential in blue economy as it was in a unique position, with more than 4,600 kilometres of coastal areas and maritime zones rich with resources.

He pointed out that sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, oil and gas, shipping and new fields like renewable ocean energy had great potential for development.

“For us to continue to benefit economically from our oceans, we must adopt a model that balances growth with conservation.

“We need to explore sustainable practices, invest in new renewable ocean-based energy and ensure fair access to local communities that depend on water and marine resources,” he said.

UMT is also holding a roundtable meeting gathering thinkers, policy makers, researchers and stakeholders from various sectors related to blue economy to exchange ideas and expertise.

Two research publications on maritime sector views towards the blue economy and data related to the national marine ecology were also launched today.