Urgent need to boost healthy lifestyle as many civil servants struggle with obesity - Mohd Zuki

PUTRAJAYA: There is a pressing need to amplify healthy activities within the public service, as many civil servants are currently grappling with obesity-related issues, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He emphasised the need for the promotion of healthy activities at all levels - whether within agencies, ministries, or on an individual basis.

He further highlighted that this initiative is crucial given that obesity rates have surpassed 50 per cent among the population, with a significant number being civil servants in Putrajaya.

“Therefore, it is essential for individuals to engage in health-promoting activities, such as running, to encourage a healthier lifestyle,” he said.

He said this after the launch of the Putrajaya Car Free Day (CFD) programme and the Civil Service Premier Assembly (MAPPA) XIX 2024 run, which was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Also in attendance were Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), and Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, director-general of the Public Service Department.

Regarding the National Day celebrations, Mohd Zuki said that all departments and agencies have been urged to heed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to fly the Jalur Gemilang throughout the month.

“Starting from Aug 1, most ministries and agencies are taking proactive steps to celebrate the National Month. In addition to flying the Jalur Gemilang, they are also organising various programmes to enhance the National Month festivities, including poetry readings and patriotic activities,” he said.

On July 21, during the launch of National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign, Anwar urged both public and private sectors, to fly the Jalur Gemilang as a symbol of loyalty, sacrifice, and support for the spirit of independence that the country has celebrated for 67 years.

Meanwhile, the CFD programme, once again organised by Perbadanan Putrajaya (PPj), resumes its monthly schedule on the fourth week of each month, marking its return since the last event held in 2019.

The programme is designed to offer local residents the chance to engage in a range of healthy leisure activities, such as walking and cycling.

During the CFD, Dataran Putrajaya will be fully closed to traffic, with the closure extending from Menara Prisma Intersection to Menara Tulus Intersection.