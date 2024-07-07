Verify authenticity, sources of knowledge from social media - Hassan Ahmad

PUTRAJAYA: Muslims are advised to exercise caution when seeking religious knowledge on social media and ensure the authenticity of the sources.

National Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1446H/ 2024 Award recipient Datuk Seri Hassan Ahmad said the step was necessary to steer clear of unreliable sources, which could lead to doubt.

“I agree with the decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia. It’s crucial to give due regard to this source of knowledge.

“Nowadays, various sources are available (on social media), that’s why we have to make sure that the (religious knowledge) we acquire comes from reliable and authentic sources,” the former Penang mufti told a press conference after the national-level Maal Hijrah 1446H/2024M celebration here today.

The event at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre was graced by Sultan Ibrahim, who also presented National and International Tokoh Maal Hijrah Awards to the recipients.

Also gracing the event was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, along with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff were in attendance.

Regarding the King’s decree on extremism, particularly concerning race and religion issues that could lead to conflict, Hassan said stressed the need for every citizen to take heed of it to prevent disunity among members of diverse society in the country.

“Sultan Ibrahim’s decree reflects the current situation. Let’s refrain from dividing the community,” said the 82-year-old native of Kepala Batas, Penang.

When asked about his feelings upon being named this year’s “Tokoh Maal Hijrah”, Hassan expressed his gratitude for having his efforts appreciated.

Meanwhile, International Union of Muslim Scholars president Prof Dr Ali Muhyiddin Ali Al-Qaradaghi, the recipient of the International Tokoh Maal Hijrah award, pledged to continue his contributions to Malaysia, particularly in the fields of Islamic economics and finance.

“I am ready to offer my expertise to the people and the country of Malaysia...including in economic projects that encompass knowledge, systems, and economic analysis.

“I am confident that the current Malaysian government leadership can develop a contemporary Islamic economic model, given the prime minister’s strong support for the Islamic economy,” said Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi who was among the pioneers in the issuance of sukuk in Malaysia.

Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi, who is on an eight-day official visit to Malaysia starting last Friday, also expressed his intention to promote a concept of balanced Islamic jurisprudence in Malaysia to foster a dynamic and innovative mindset.