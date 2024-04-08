Wan Ahmad Fayhsal slammed for his call to boycott tonight’s Palestinian solidarity rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Muda Harapan has hit out at Bersatu Youth (Armada) chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for calling for a boycott of tonight’s ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally at Axiata Arena.

Its information chief Ammar Atan said the action showed Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s hypocrisy, as his call to boycott the rally, which is in solidarity with the people of Palestine, was due to political differences.

“As a person who upholds humanitarian principles and supports the liberation of Palestine, it is inappropriate for him to be closed-minded and display ‘asabiah’ (prejudice) on this issue.

“He seems to believe that only his struggle is right, while viewing the actions of others, including the government, as wrong,” Ammar said in a statement today.

The Amanah Youth vice-chief said there should be no jealousy in doing good deeds and urged everyone to join the rally.

“Come together in solidarity tonight and put political differences aside in support of the liberation of Al-Quds Palestine,” he said.

In a video that went viral on X, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal called for a boycott of tonight’s Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin rally and instead urged people to attend a rally organised by other groups.

Scheduled to begin at 6 pm, the gathering aims to send a message to the world that Malaysia condemns the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and opposes the relentless cruelty of the Zionist regime.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to deliver a speech at the event.