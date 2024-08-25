Water surge: Study on Bailey bridge construction site in Slim village completed, satisfactory - Nizar

IPOH: The study on soil structure to determine the suitability of the location for a Bailey bridge to temporarily replace the Old Slim River Bridge, which collapsed due to a water surge incident, has been completed and is very satisfactory, said Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

He said that based on the reports received so far, there has been no soil movement at the site where the Bailey bridge is to be constructed.

“We want to ensure that the 77-metre-long Bailey bridge is capable of bearing the load for future vehicle users, as currently, people have to take a 30-kilometre detour.

“So, we want to complete the Bailey bridge first to ease the daily commute for users,“ he said when met after officiating the Jelajah Sejahtera Desaku programme for the Sungai Rapat state constituency at the Taman Lapangan Jaya field here today.

Earlier, Bernama’s observation at the site of the Old Slim River Bridge in Slim Village, Slim River, which had collapsed, found that cleaning works were actively being carried out in the area.

Nizar added that the Perak state government estimates a cost of nearly RM40 million for the construction of three bridges -: the Old Slim River Bridge, Kampung Pasir Bridge and Kampung Sungai Muda Bridge - , which were affected by the water surge incident last Friday.

He said the state government will prioritise the construction of a new bridge to replace the Old Sungai Slim Bridge, which connects Slim Village to Bandar Behrang.

He noted that the Public Works Department (JKR) and relevant agencies have been instructed to prepare a full report, which will be presented at the State Executive Council Meeting (MMK) on Wednesday.

“At the MMK meeting, we will get a clearer cost estimate, as all related reports will be presented. However, the estimated cost for all three bridges is around RM40 million,” he said.

Yesterday, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that a temporary Bailey bridge would be built there and is expected to be completed within five to seven days.

On Friday, at around 7 pm, the Old Slim River Bridge, which witnessed battles between Japanese and British troops in 1942, collapsed after being hit by a water surge that carried debris after continuous heavy rainfall for several hours.

The incident also caused the intake point of the Sungai Geliting Water Treatment Plant in Ulu Slim to rupture, while hundreds of victims had to be evacuated to two temporary relief centers (PPS), and 21 people were trapped in the RISDA Eco Park before being successfully rescued by firefighters.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nizar said that the water supply disruption affecting thousands of users in the Mualim district, following the rupture of the water treatment plant intake point due to the water surge incident, is expected to fully be fully resolved today.

He said that as of last night, the water supply recovery rate for the affected areas had reached 60 percent.

“The repair works are continuing today, and we expect that if everything goes smoothly, the water supply will be fully restored by this evening,“ he said, adding that Lembaga Air Perak (LAP) had deployed water tankers to help affected residents pending restoration of water supply.