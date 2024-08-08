PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh defended her admiration for Thai player Kunlavut Vitidsarn after facing criticism for her comments following Vitidsarn’s victory over Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

Yeoh, who publicly called herself a “fan” of Vitidsarn, was accused of being “insensitive” and “unpatriotic” after the Thai player advanced to the finals and won silver.

She responded to the backlash on Instagram, emphasising the importance of sportsmanship.

In a series of Instagram stories, she highlighted the Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship, particularly focusing on respect and friendship. “Very basic starting point,“ she wrote.

In the next story, she highlighted the need to set aside rivalries and credit opponents after the competition ends.

“When the competition has ended, after receiving your medals, you celebrate the winners.

“Sportsmanship is about accepting loss when all is fair and being able to acknowledge your rivals in a respectful manner,” she stated.

“I am not just the Sports Minister. I am also the Youth Minister,” she stressed.

“I’m not all about winning medals at all costs. We are not sore losers. There is nothing insensitive about acknowledging our rival’s strength after the competition.

“Sports teaches us invaluable lessons about life and this is why parents must encourage children to do sports. They become stronger when they practise good sportsmanship.”

Addressing accusations of bias towards foreign athletes, she shared a photo congratulating Malaysian coaches after Japan’s Matsuyama Nami and Shida Chiharu defeated Pearly-Thinaah in the semi-finals.

She reiterated her consistent practice of good sportsmanship and urged everyone to “be honourable” in defeat.

“We should be lifting each other up,” she concluded.