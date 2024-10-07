Woman claims trial to impersonating BNM staff, deceiving foster mother

MELAKA: A woman pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here to charges of deceiving her foster mother by impersonating a Bank Negara staff four years ago.

Norhana Adam, 38, allegedly deceived Latipah Abdul Rahmah, 64, by posing as a Bank Negara staff named “Ary,“ leading the victim to make payments amounting to RM39,450 through 19 transactions into her bank account.

The offences purportedly occurred at a residence in Batu 4 1/4 Kampung Alai, Melaka Tengah, between Nov 16, 2020, to Feb 9, 2021.

Norhana was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping, and fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Wardah Ishhar proposed bail at RM20,000, however, Norhana’s lawyer Muhammad Izzuddin Ab Malek from the National Legal Aid Foundation appealed for a lower sum citing that his client was recently divorced, had just started a low-paying job at a restaurant, and needed to support her elderly parents.

Magistrate Khairunisak Hassni set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and scheduled Aug 19 for the next case mention.

On June 21, the accused was also charged at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court for deceiving a friend, causing the victim to lose RM416,000 last year, by impersonating a National Anti-Drug Agency officer, calling herself ‘Manja Bunga Lestari’.