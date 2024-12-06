Woman dies, believed beaten by husband

IPOH: A woman has died, believed to have been beaten by her husband, in an incident at a house in Kampung Simee, here, today.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri who confirmed the matter, said that the case was still under investigation by Ipoh district police.

“I confirm the incident, as for full investigation, I ask the Ipoh OCPD (Ipoh district police chief ACP, Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad) as they are currently collecting all (evidence); (the case) is still under investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He also confirmed that the suspect had been arrested, and the police also found items believed to be used by the suspect in criminal activity, including a knife and a car lower arm.

Earlier, the media reported that the incident was said to have stemmed from an argument between the victim and her husband, before the suspect hit the victim.

The media also reported that the woman was believed to be a frequent victim of domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Abang Zainal Abidin, in a statement, said police received information from members of the public who found the victim unconscious, having sustained head injuries, at the house, at 9.26 am.

He said that the initial investigation at the scene found that the 48-year-old female victim was found lying in a pool of blood in the area of her house, with three stab wounds to the chest and injuries to the head.

With the police’s swift action, he said at about 10 am a team from the Ipoh district police headquarters arrested a 56-year-old man, who is the victim’s husband, to assist in the investigation.

“The remand application will be made tomorrow (June 13), at 9 am, at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Abang Zainal Abidin also urged members of the public with any information about the case to come forward and give evidence to the investigating officer, ASP S. Dasarathan, at 012-564 4484, or any nearby police station, to assist in further investigation.