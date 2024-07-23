Woman fined RM30,000 for operating illegal private medical clinic

KUALA TERENGGANU: A woman was fined RM30,000 today by the Sessions Court here for operating an unregistered beauty clinic two years ago.

Murni Nur Akma Idrus, 25, pleaded guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli.

Murni Nur Akma, who has no qualifications in cosmetology, was charged with operating an illegal private medical clinic that violated Section 27 of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 556) at Bukit Kecil Apartment, here at 3.50 pm on Oct 11, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1) of the Act, punishable under Section 5(1) of the same Act, which provides a jail term of up to six years or a fine of up to RM300,000 or both.

Ministry of Health prosecutors Nozaizeli Abu Samah and Shamsulnizam Kassin led the prosecution, and lawyer Nurul Najmi Adila Md Nasir represented the accused.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin imposed the fine and ordered her to serve a three-month jail term if she failed to pay the fine.

Murni Nur Akma did not pay the fine.