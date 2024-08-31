Worker crushed by stack of wood in factory

IPOH: A worker died when he was crushed by a pile of wood in an incident at a wood factory in Ayer Tawar near Sitiawan here today.

Manjung district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said they received a report from the public at about 11.20 am regarding the incident involving the 41-year-old victim.

“Witnesses reported hearing the sound of a pile of wood falling and caught a glimpse of a person under the pile of wood and immediately provided help.

“The man, who was extricated from the pile of wood, however, did not give any response. He is believed to have suffered a head injury and died at the scene,” Mohamed Nordin said in a statement today.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death and is still under investigation.