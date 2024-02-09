Zambry: No obstacle to universities setting up AI Faculty

KEPALA BATAS: The Ministry of Higher Education does not prevent any university from establishing a Faculty of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as long as it has expertise in this field.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said this includes Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), which applied to set up a Faculty of AI and Computing Science, as having faculties in new branches are important in line with changes over time.

“As we are well aware, we have launched a Faculty in AI in UTM (Universiti Teknologi Malaysia). We do not prevent any university having the expertise to do so (establish),” he told reporters after officiating the Global Trends in Engineering, Science and Technology Congress 2024 (GTEST2024) here today.

“Today as requested by UniMAP, which is that they want to establish a faculty of AI and computer science, then we have no obstacle for them to go ahead with that faculty.”

Zambry also said that the establishment of an AI faculty reflects the commitment of universities to invest in revolutionary research infrastructure and support interdisciplinary projects.

He also stressed that universities in the country should have their own ‘signature programme’ of international standard because it is one of the important elements in the country’s higher education policy.

He also said that this will place the universities in the best position in the world.

Commenting on whether his ministry plans to screen foreign students for the monkey pox (mpox) virus, Zambry said he would leave it to the Ministry of Health (MOH) to take any steps regarding the disease.

“Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has said in the Cabinet Meeting regarding the steps that have been taken,“ he also said.

“I leave it to the Ministry of Health to inform about the measures taken and if the matter (mpox) continues to spread, of course, the minister will make an announcement.”

Previously, the MOH announced that there were 33 suspected mpox cases reported in health facilities since early this year and from that number, 32 cases were negative while one case is still awaiting laboratory results.