Zayn Rayyan’s case: Chronology of events

KUALA LUMPUR: The Petaling Jaya Sessions Court attracted significant public attention today as it heard the case of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, a 6-year-old autistic boy who was found dead in Damansara Damai, Selangor, last December.

Here is the chronology of events leading to the tragic death of the child and subsequent developments in the case:

Dec 5 2023 - Zayn Rayyan was reported missing after playing at a playground near his home.

The family posted about his disappearance on social media before informing the police. The boy was last seen entering an area overgrown with bushes near his residential block.

Dec 6 2023 - At 8 pm the Petaling Jaya District Police and residents’ association conducted a search operation, going door to door and monitoring entry and exit points of the residential block.

Around 10 pm, Zayn Rayyan’s body was found in a stream approximately 200 metres from his home. Police stated that the discovery site was within the search area covered by the K9 Search Unit the previous day.

Dec 7 2023 - Police classified Zayn Rayyan’s death as murder following a post-mortem at Sungai Buloh Hospital. Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that the autopsy revealed injuries on the victim’s neck and body.

Dec 8 2023 - Police screened individuals with past criminal records in the surrounding area. They confirmed that there were no signs of old injuries indicative of abuse found on the child’s body.

Dec 10 2023 - 228 individuals underwent DNA testing to aid in the investigation, which encompassed the inspection of 2,484 residential and business premises.

Dec 13 2023 - Police discovered a sock in a pool of water near the stream where Zayn Rayyan’s body was found, following the draining of the stream by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and the Selangor Irrigation and Drainage Department.

Dec 14 2023 - It was confirmed that the sock found in the stream did not belong to Zayn Rayyan.

Dec 23 2023 - Police sought the assistance of Interpol in gathering evidence for the case.

Feb 6 2024 - Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF), Selangor, deputy chairman Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan, offered an RM20,000 reward to anyone aiding in the arrest of the suspect.

Feb 23 2024 - It was reported that despite the RM20,000 reward offered for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect in Zayn Rayyan’s case, no one had stepped forward with relevant information.

May 8 2024 - Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, emphasised that police were still hopeful of new leads.

May 31 2024 - Zayn Rayyan’s parents were detained around Puncak Alam by Selangor Police to assist in the investigation.

June 1 2024 - The Petaling Jaya Sessions Court granted a 7-day remand for the 29-year-old couple under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

June 7 2024 - The Petaling Jaya Sessions Court extended the couple’s remand period by another six days until June 13.

June 10 2024 - Police took Zayn Rayyan’s mother to Idaman Damasara Damai Apartment to reenact the events from the time of Zayn Rayyan’s disappearance to the discovery of his body.

June 12 2024 - Zayn Rayyan’s mother was brought to the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court to obtain a guilty plea. At 2.30 pm police detained Zayn Rayyan’s grandfather and grandmother to assist in the investigation.

June 13 2024 - Zayn Rayyan’s parents were charged at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court with negligence, potentially causing physical injury to the child.

Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf pleaded not guilty after their charges were read before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh. They claimed trial.