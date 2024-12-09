Zulkifli calls for respect in discussions on halal certification

MELAKA: Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Dr Zulkifli Hasan today stressed that society can have differing views on halal certification at food premises but must remain respectful when expressing their opinions.

He said that society, regardless of religion or race, should be open-minded when addressing issues to maintain political stability, peace, and harmony in the country.

“At the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), we always emphasise the importance of etiquette when expressing differing views... we can have different opinions, but we must respect those differences.

“In other words, what we want to encourage all Malaysians to do is to be open-hearted in accepting a diversity of opinions,” he said.

He made these remarks to reporters after officiating the Melaka Briged Bakti Malaysia Premier Camp opening at SMK Padang Temu today.

Regarding Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad’s suggestion that politicians sit together to discuss the matter, Zulkifli said such discussions were frequently held with various stakeholders.

“Not only that, we also receive many other suggestions, and our engagement sessions involve not only politicians but also industry players and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).”

Yesterday, Minister of Communications and government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said the Prime Minister had asked Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar to present a report on the issue at the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

On Sept 6, Mohd Na’im was reported to have said that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) was considering a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies that did not serve pork and alcohol.

The issue sparked controversy when Seputeh MP Teresa Kok was reported to have said that halal certification should be voluntary, allowing business owners to decide based on market demand.